Moto Z2 launch will mark the return of the Motorola branding (June 27)

Lenovo executives proved that they have no clue how to handle the smartphone business, which is why they bought Motorola from Google a couple of years ago, but instead of learning from Motorola’s experts Lenovo decided to restructure the entire executive line-up and dropped the Motorola brand from the smartphone series in the process using only Moto and its logo, which turned out to be a not so great of a move.

In fact, Motorola is coming back this month according to an invite Lenovo send out to the press for an event that will mark the redebut of the Motorola branding on to the smartphone segment. The event is schedule for June 27th, and it shows a lady holding a Moto Z-like device in hand with a dual camera setup at the back, which might indicate that it is the event for the release of the Moto Z2 flagship smartphone that follows after Moto Z2 Play announcement.

In June last year (2016), Lenovo introduced on to the market the Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus and Moto G Play, which makes this month the prefect time of the year for new Moto devices. But the launch of the Moto Z2 is not all, Lenovo has plans for a Moto event in Brazil on June 21st, and to launch the Moto X4 on June 30, too.

The Moto Z2 is expected to feature similar design with a 5.5-inch display and Quad HD screen resolution, as well as the Snapdragon 835 CPU, 6GB of RAM and the Moto Mods.

