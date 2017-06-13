Huawei announces Honor 9 smartphone with 6GB RAM

As expected, this week Huawei took the wraps off of its newest smartphone in the Honor series — Honor 9, a handset that features a 1080p 5.2-inch display, lots of hardware power including 6GB of RAM and a beautifully crafted housing made of glass (front and back) and metal (chassis and frame).

Huawei Honor 9 will begin shipping on June 16 (only in Asia for now) with in-house made Kirin 960 chipset, 64 / 128 GB of internal storage, a dual camera setup at the back comprised of 12 and 20 mega pixels camera sensors and an 8 mega pixels selfie snapper at the front.

Honor 9 packs a 3,200 mAh non-removable battery, runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Emotion UI v5.1 on top of it, and it comes with NFC for Huawei Pay (OEM’s own mobile payment system), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G VoLTE, UBS-C and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.

The Huawei Honor 9 is available in Charm Blue Sea, Seagull Grey and Amber Gold colours starting at about 355 euro (converted 2,700 CNY – Chinese yuan).

