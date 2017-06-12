Skype 8.0 Android version now available with lots of new things

Microsoft has just announced that it has released a new version of its instant video and text messaging application with new features and user interface.

Skype 8.0 Android version is now available to download at Google Play store, but it is not compatible for all Android device. For instance, HTC One A9 or Sony’s Xperia XZ does not have access to this latest version. But it will roll out in stages in the coming weeks, including to iOS devices.

Basically, it is a whole new application with new animations, new colour palette and more features than in previous versions. Once logged-in in the main screen you’ll notice three new tabs including Highlights, Chats and Capture, which are pretty much “borrowed” from Snapchat. In the new app you can take a picture with your phone, draw and edit it and then send it to your contacts or add available stickers as well.

Some will love the new cards based user interface, other not so much. Please, let us know in the comments below how do find the new UI of Skype 8.0 Android version.

Download

More details on Skype’s blog.