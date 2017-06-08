OnePlus 5 smartphone makes its first real cameo?

It turns out that all previously leaked images of the alleged 2017 flagship killer were not real, according to Android Police’s source who leaked the above image of the OnePlus 5 which, by the way, looks similar to Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus in small details including the positioning of the dual camera and the LED Flash at the back. Even the edges of the metal frame are rounded in the same manner.

The OnePlus 5 will go official on June 20th, the chinese OEM has confirmed via its official social media channels at the beginning of the week featuring a 5.5″ Quad HD display.

Other rumoured specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset with an octa-core processor, at least 6GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of built-in storage.The battery inside will sport 3.600 mAh capacity with super fast charging technology to recharge quickly. The phone will run a custom rom based on Android Nougat OS version.

As for availability, Oneplus will likely accept pre-orders as of June 20th, with shipping starting at the end of the month or early in July. The cost of the new flagship killer will likely start around 450 Euro.

source | source2