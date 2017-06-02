Moto Z2 Play officially announced with S626 & new Moto Mods

After months of leaked information and images Lenovo has finally took the wraps off of its Moto Z Play successor dubbed Moto Z2 Play (obviously).

The brand new phone is 1 millimeter thinner (6mm) than the first generation and it comes featuring a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD screen resolution. The Z2 Play rocks Qualcomm’s newest mid-range series SoC, the Snapdragon 626 with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2Ghz, and optional 3 or 4 GB of RAM, respectively 32 or 64 GB of internal storage.

Other specs include a 12MP camera at the back with f/1.7 aperture and dual pixel phase detection and LED Flash capable of shooting videos in 4K, while at the front sits a 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture. Moto Z2 Play packs a 3.000 mAh battery capable of offering up to 30 hours of use according to Lenovo’s press release. The battery also charges in 15 minutes for up to 8 hours of use in case you forget to charge the phone overnight, thanks to Z2 Play’s TurboPower technology. The Z2 Play also has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB-C connectivity, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo says that the new Moto Z2 Play is somewhat splash proof, and it comes with a plethora of compatible Moto Mods including the new ones: Moto GamePad (with its own 1.035 mAh battery), Moto JBL SoundBoost 2 (both priced at 70 Euro), and Moto Style Shell (wireless charging) which will cost 35 Euro.

As for pricing and availability, Lenovo limited itself to announce that it will become available later in the year in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and the African continent), but it is available now in Brazili for R$1.999, about 550 Euros.