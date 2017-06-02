G6 Plus and G6 Pro ready to make their entrance with Snapdragon 835 CPUs?

A rumour coming straight from South Korea hints at the possibility of LG Electronics launching two new G6 smartphone variations this month, namely G6 Plus and G6 Pro.

These upcoming G6 handsets are expected to feature Qualcomm’s latest and greatest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 835 that Samung set an embargo on it to not come out until it got the Galaxy S8’s on the market, thus forcing LG in its impatience to launch the 2017 flagship smartphone (LG G6) without this SoC, but rather equipped with the Snapdragon 821 from last year.

G6 Plus and G6 Pro

According to ETNews publication from South Korea, LG Electronics is about to unleash the G6 Plus and G6 Pro smartphone on to the local market. The G6 Plus is expected to feature wireless charging technology and to double the internal storage up to 128GB from G6′ 64GB. LG G6 Plus will go on sale for about 800$. The second model, the G6 Pro, will arrive with only 32GB of built-in memory storage, which will make it more affordable at 700$.

Both G6 Plus and G6 Pro are rumoured to include the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and might come with different display sizes as well as other battery capacity.

LG Electronics is also expected to debut the new generation with two display in the LG V series, dubbed LG V30 later this year.

