Andy Rubin announces Essential’s Phone with “wireless USB connector”

photo credit: Recode

On stage at Redcode’s CodeCon 2017, Andy Rubin showed off in front of the audience present there the Essential Phone, which is an Android smartphone with all the latest top-of-the-line hardware inside, but also with an edge-to-edge display that wraps around the front-facing camera at the top and an innovative wireless USB connector with a couple of magnetic pins which allows clipping of future accessories including the mini 360 camera Andy Rubin demoed during his presence on stage.

Essential’s (Andy Rubin’s start-up company) Phone promises modularity in a new way, but at the same time expects the customer to buy all of these accessories. For instance, the ‘Phone’ as he calls it, it doesn’t have a headphone jack, but if you want one he is willing to sell you one, which then you can clip on to the phone. This is how Essential sees the modularity on smartphones. It is basically a wireless USB port as Rubin described it during the live stream.

Getting back to the Essential Phone itself, it packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835, features a 5.7-inch OGS LTPS Quad HD display (1.312 x 2.560 pixels), it has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Other specs includ a 3.040 mAh battery, dual 13MP cameras at the back (dual camera setup RGB + Mono sensors), an 8MP selfie snapper at the front with f/2.2 aperture and it runs stock Android 7.1.1 (Nougat).

Essential is accepting pre-orders in the US as of now. If you buy the phone it costs $700, but you can also add the 360 mini camera that clips on to the phone itself through those two magnetic pins at the back for $50 (the camera alone costs $200).

So, did Andy Rubin convince you to buy his new smartphone? Let us know in the comments below.