Essential Phone’s Titanium and Cermaic housing promises to withstand impacts better than most

Andy Rubin is about to unveil its Essential Phone at Recode’s Code Conference later today, but until its debut folk at TheVerge got their hands on press pictures and information regarding the specs of the all new Android smartphone with an edge-to-edge screen that the founder of the Android operating system will unleash to the market as a premium handset.

Essential’s housing promises to withstand random drops throughout its use thanks to a Titanium and Ceramic made casing. However, looking at this huge screen at the front, we cannot but wonder if it wont crack at the first face-down drop impact on the concrete alleys.

The Essential Phone packs all the bells and whistles when it comes to hardware power: it integrates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU, has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It comes with a 3,040 mAh battery, dual camera setup at the back just like Huawei’s flagship series, and there are a couple of pins beside it where one will be able to attach new accessories to the Essential Phone, like a 360-degree camera that costs $50 (discounted from $199) or other future accessories Andy Rubin’s start-up company is planning to release for this handset, including Home (smart home hub).

At first, the smartphone will only be available in the United States in at least three different colours including Black and White.

In terms of pricing the phone will set you back $700, availability dates and stores will probably be announced by Rubin during his press conference on stage at Code Conference, which we might be able to watch it live here.

Update: Essential phone will come in Black Moon, Stellar Grey, Pure White and Ocean Depths colours and US residents can place pre-orders at Essential’s website.