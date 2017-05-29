Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus announced by Huawei

Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus announced as two gorgeously looking mid-range smartphones with quite the camera setup.

As it was expected Huawei introduced its latest top of the mid-range series smartphones, the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus smartphones, which pack mid-range hardware but come in a premium all-metal design finish.

The standard Nova 2 model feature a 5-inch LCD LPTS display with Full HD screen resolution and a 2.5D curved glass protective sheet on top o it. The plus version comes with a 5.5-inch display. Both smartphones are pretty slim at 6.9mm thickness and pack Huawei’s own Kirin 659 chipset, Mali T830 MP2 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64 / 128 GB of built-in storage, and the AK4376A 3D audio chip. The Nova 2 has a 2,950 mAh battery inside, the Nova 2 Plus comes with a slightly larger battery at 3,340 mAh.

One of the main features of the Nova 2 smartphone series is the dual camera setup at the back wich consists of a 12MP sensor with f/1.8 lens and an 8MP sensor for depth. At the front there is a 20MP sensor for selfies, way larger than the 8MP camera on the Huawei P10.

Both handsets run Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system version.

Huawei will be selling the Nova 2 starting June 16 in Asia for about 325 Euros, the Nova 2 Plus model starts at 375 Euro.

