Huawei Nova 2 seen in a brief hands-on video

Huawei is supposed to announce the latest smartphone in the Nova series — Huawei Nova 2, which will come with a slightly changed overall design not long after the Chinese introduced the Huawei P10 flagship duo at Mobile World Congress 2017, in Barcelona.

The Huawei Nova 2 in blue colour can be seen in a few seconds hands-on treatment, footage shared on Weibo social network in China.

Nova 2 will feature a 5.2″ Full HD display, it will pack Huawei’s own Kirin 658 chipset, a 3,000 mAh battery will be embedded in its glossy body (probably made of glass), it will also come with a dual camera setup at the back comprised of 12MP + 8MP sensors and a 20MP selfie snapper at the front.

Huawei will start selling the Nova 2 in black, green, pink and blue colours for about 325 Euros. according to rumours in the industry.



