Sony to discontinue the Xperia X Premium Standard smartphones

In February last year at Mobile World Congress 2016, Sony’s mobile division surprised the world with a in-between high-end and mid-range smartphone line-up which included the Xperia X, Xperia XA and the Xperia X Performance.

Now, these phones are not really flagship smartphones, nor mid-range devices, but at the time Sony convinced itself that if it brings into the market a mixture of both (premium design + almost high-end hardware) at a slightly more affordable price point it would help it make more profits. A year later (deep into 2017), it turns out their strategy was poor, which is why at the annual Investors Day 2017 this week Sony revealed that it will discontinue the “Standard Premium” smartphones to focus on real high-end smartphones such as Xperia XZ series and real mid-range line comprised currently of Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra.

According to a recent report Sony will be launching the high-end smartphone Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 compact and Xperia X1 this fall at IFA, in Berlin (Germany).

As you all know Sony is struggling to keep its smartphone business afloat, mainly because it cant figure out a viable strategy when it comes to producing and selling smartphones that people want. Each year the strategy changes, but so far they havent had much success, but who knows, maybe with less mass-produced devices and focusing only on the markets where Sony Xperia brand sells pretty good, might help the Japanese brand recover some market share in 2017.

