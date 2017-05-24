Huawei announces Honor A6, a metal phone at affordable price

Huawei announces Honor A6, an affordable good-looking smartphone with low-entry hardware inside.

Huawei announced a plethora of new gadgets this week including a new and affordable Honor series smartphone, the Honor A6.

The brand new 5″ smartphone announced under the Honor series is by no means a power house, but it ships with premium feel and look design (metal body) at an affordable price. The standard Honor A6 comes packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor, has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage which is expandable via a hybrid slot (sim/micro SD), but there is also a 3GB + 32GB of internal storage model, too.

Other specs include 1.280 x 720 pixels screen resolution, a 3,020 mAh battery and it runs Android Nougat out of the box.

The most affordable variant costs 105 Euros, the better equipped version will set you back 130 Euro and they will be on sale beginning June 1st with pre-orders starting tomorrow, May 25th. At this point, we are not certain if or when the Honor A6 will be landing in Europe, but stay tuned to Pocketdroid because we will announce it once Huawei releases the information.

