Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and Xperia X1 specifications allegedly leak

Xperia X Compact displayed by Sony at IFA 2016

Last year, at IFA 2016 in Berlin, Sony’s Mobile division debuted the 2016 flagship Xperia XZ and Xperia X Compact smartphones, and it seems that it is now a custom for the Japanese OEM to launch its annual flagship phones during the German mobile show.

This year at IFA 2017 Sony is expected to announce the Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, Xperia X1 and other gadgets as well.

Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact and Xperia X1 specifications get leaked?

According to a foreign source both the Xperia XZ1 and the XZ1 Compact will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 (which doesnt seem right as Sony usually picks a less powerful chipset for its Compact versions) and 4GB of RAM. That is where the specs split their paths. The Xperia XZ1 will arrive with a 5.2-inch Full HD display and a 3,000 mAh battery inside, while the XZ1 Compact model will land with a 4.6-inch HD display and a 2,800 mAh battery.

The Xperia X1 is rumoured to feature a 5-inch Full HD display powered by a 2,800 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s latest mid-range series chipset, the Snapdragon 660, which will be backed up by 4GB of RAM as well.

The same foreign source of this alleged leak says that all three Xperia devices will sport some sort of new camera technology described as “full pixel continuous and shoot”.

With Sony planning on debuting at least 3 new phones in Germany later this year, IFA 2017 Berlin is already looking as a promising expo show to visitors and press alike.