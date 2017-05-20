Google Play Awards 2017 Winners Announced

The annual Google Play Awards was one of the most anticipated shows at this year’s Google I/O, a competition where developers are rewarded by Google Inc together with the global Android community who voted for this years winners.

So, let’s get straight into the Google Play Awards 2017 winners!

1. STANDOUT INDIE

This year’s indie developer award goes to Untame’s Mushroom 11 a weird landscape puzzle game with beautiful visuals doubled up by the great electronic music composed by The Future Sound of London.

Download

2. STANDOUT START-UP

The award for the best start-up project in 2017 goes to Hooked – Chat Stories developed byTelepathic which brings a new story reading experience on the smartphone.

Download

3. BEST ANDROID WEAR APP

The winner of this category is Runtastic application and there isnt much to talk about here as the app is already a total hit among Android users.

Download

4. BEST TV EXPERIENCE

The award for the best television experience went, surpringisly, to Red bull TV. Netflix was the runner up.

Download

5. BEST VR EXPERIENCE

Virtual Reality is in 2017 a thing although the VR graphics isnt that exciting for the masses just yet, however, the Virtual Virtual Reality game developed by Tender Games was fun and good enough to win the award at this category.

Download

6. BEST AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCE

The award was given to Funomena’s WOORLD whimsical sandbox game which allows one to transform everyday space into a virtual world full of playful characters and toys.

Download

7. BEST APP FOR KIDS

This year’s Google Play Award for the best app for kids was handed to WildWorks’ Animal Jam

Download

8. BEST MULTIPLAYER GAME

Surprisingly or not, the best multiplayer game award did not go to EA’s FiFA, but to Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone mobile card game.

Download

9. BEST APP

The best Android app award goes to MEMRISE, a next-generation mobile learning content app with over 2 million words and phrases learnt everyday through a fan and engaging mobile experience.

Download

10. BEST GAME

Kabam’s TRANSFORMERS: Forged to Fight won this year’s Best game award even if it has seen tough comeptition from Niantic’s Pokemon Go.

Download

11. BEST ACCESSIBILITY

IFTTT won the award for best accessibility a sort of aggregator for pretty much any app you can think of, including Twitter, Telegram, Google Drive, Twitch, Weather Underground, Instagram, Gmail, and devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Nest, Philips Hue, even your Android gadget.

Download

12. BEST SOCIAL IMPACT

The winning application in the last category goes to United Nations’ ShareTheMeal – Help children, a charity app developed by the World Food Programme that allows you to feed a child in need with just one tap on your phone’s screen.

Download

So, there you have it folks. These are the Google Play Awards 2017 winners. The entire list and the runners up plus other nominations can be found at Google Play store here.