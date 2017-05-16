Moto C and Moto C Plus officially announced by lenovo

Moto C and Moto C Plus officially announced with mediocre at best features, but great starting price point for emerging markets.

After seeing a slide leak the other day, in which Lenovo’s entire 2017 smartphone line-up got outed, the Chinese OEM came out announcing the Moto C and Moto C Plus budget smartphones. Pretty much, the most affordable phone offering from Lenovo this year.

The standard model feature a really modest 5-inch FWVGA display with 480 x 854 px screen resolution and it packs MediaTek’s MT6737M chipset with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.1GHz, 1GB of RAM and 8 / 16 GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, Moto C comes with a 2,350 mAh battery, an unimpressive 5MP sensor at the back with an LED Flash, 74-degree wide-angle, fixed focus, and 720p HD video recording, while at the front there is a 2MP camera, also with an LED Flash. Moto C measures 9mm in thickness and weighs 154 grams.

The Moto C Plus comes with a similar 5″ screen in diagonal, but with a slightly higher resolution (720p), It packs MediaTek’s MT6737 (no “M” here) chipset which offers a quad-core CPU clocked at a slightly higher frequency (1.3GHz), comes with 2GB of RAM and with 16GB built-in storage by default. The main camera has an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and it comes with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Both smartphones run Android Nougat and will be available in Pearl White, Metallic Cherry, Fine Gold and Starry Black in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America starting at 90 Euros unlocked and it could go over 120 Euros if someone picks the C Plus model with extra optional features including 4G LTE.