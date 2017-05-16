HTC announces U11, and with it a new way of interacting with smartphones

HTC announces U11 flagship smartphone for 2017 and with it a new way of interacting with these gadgets just by squeezing its edges.

In a press event which took place very early this morning for Europeans, but also very late at night for North Americans, HTC announced its 2017 flagship smartphone, the U11 with Edge sense interaction technology.

The smartphone brings a new way of using our smartphones by just squeezing them in one hand thanks to the sensors HTC embedded in the edges of this phone. Moving on to its design, the HTC U11 inherits U Ultra and U Play’s Liquid surface design, which means we will see more glass-based smartphones coming from HTC and lesser all-metal design smartphones in the near future.

Measuring only 7.9 mm in thickness and weighing in at 169 grams, the HTC U11 is water and dust resistant (IP67 certified), this is a first for HTC and that because the taiwanese OEM dropped the 3.5mm headphone jack going for a USB-C port based or wireless/bluetooth audio solution instead. HTC Boomsound technology inside with dual stereo speakers (the earpiece acts as a secondary speaker, while the main one at the bottom delivers the bass). HTC also includes a pair of USonic ear buds.

HTC U11 feature a 5.5-inch Super LCD 5 display with Quad HD (1,440 x 2,560 px) screen resolution and a protective sheet of Gorilla Glass 5 on top of it. It is equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 CPU which delivers octa-core 2.45GHz CPU, the Adreno 540 GPU and 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage respectively (depends on the market where HTC releases the U11).

Camera-wise HTC equipped U11’s main camera with a 12MP UltraPixel 3 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, autofocus, acoustic focus and a dual LED Flash. The front-facing camera has a larger 16MP camera sensor with Live Make-up feature and even voice activation selfie taking, besides squeezing it to take selfies.

HTC U11 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, DLNA, Miracast compatibility, single or dual SIM (nano SIM), and a 3,000 mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat with the latest HTC Sense UI on top of it which offers the Edge Sense squeezing features.

HTC says that the U11 will be available as of next week in key markets and world-wide from June in Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White and Solar Red starting at 750 Euros.