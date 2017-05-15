Lenovo’s ureleased 2017 Moto smartphones allegedly leak

Evan Blass is a reliable source when it comes to disclosing information about new smartphone releases, and the next leak coming from him is about Lenovo’s unreleased 2017 Moto smartphones.

At an undisclosed event Lenovo apparently divulged what smartphones is going to release for the rest of the year, including the top-tier Moto Z series phones, which will include the Z2, Z Play and Z Force. While the Z Play is said to feature a 5.5″ Full HD display and come with Moto Mods support, the Z Force will also sport Gibabit LTE connectivity (we assume it will get the Snapdragon 835 chipset) as well as the by now famous ShatterShield.

The 2017 Moto X series as seen in the slide above will be marketed as “UNLIMITED PERFECTION” featuring a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 3D curved glass and SmartCam technology. We might see this being released by Lenovo under Moto X4 name.

Tagged as “UNLIMITED PREMIUM” in the same slide the mid-range Moto G series in 2017 will consist of Moto G5S and Moto G5S+ (plus). The slightly smaller phone will feature a 5.2″ FHD display, while the larger one will ship with a 5.5″ display but the same 1080p screen resolution. Both handsets are expected to feature an all metal design.

Moving on to the 2017 Moto E series which is tagged as “UNLIMITED VALUE”, this line will include two phones — Moto E and Moto E Plus. Both devices feature fingerprint sensor, 2.5D curved glass with 720p HD screen resolution, but with different display sizes. The smaller model will feature a 5″ display, the latter a 5.5″ one and a 5,000 mAh battery.

And the last of the bunch is the 2017 Moto C series tagged as “UNLIMITED ESSENTIALS”, which will consist of the Moto C and Moto C Plus. These will be the low-end series equipped with 5″ 480p and 720p displays. The larger model will also pack a 4,000 mAh battery according to the slide.

