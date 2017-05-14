Project Treble promises faster system update deployment to Android devices

Whenever Google releases a new Android version the OS has to go through a painfully slow process of changes and approvals before it reaches Android smartphone owners in the form of a software update.

In the best case scenario, it takes months for the final firmware build to reach the end-user, but, sometimes, it takes over a year for the software to be deployed on these Android handhelds, which is frustrating to say the least. When it comes to software updates, the biggest concern is the security threats Android users (credit card information, personal data) are exposed to during the time they are waiting for an update to patch certain security holes or vulnerabilities.

Google is currently working on what it calls ‘Project Treble’, a way to cut down some of the steps the Android OS goes through before it reaches the user in order to make it easier for chip makers (hardware makers), mobile manufacturers and carriers to roll out software updates, thus deploy OTAs faster.

Project Treble will be implemented in the next Android build codenamed Android O, a version which Google is expected to officially introduce during Google I/O 2017 at the end of this month.

On the Android team, we view each dessert release as an opportunity to make Android better for our users and our ecosystem partners. One thing we’ve consistently heard from our device-maker partners is that updating existing devices to a new version of Android is incredibly time consuming and costly. With Android O, we’ve been working very closely with device makers and silicon manufacturers to take steps toward solving this problem, and we’re excited to give you a sneak peek at Project Treble, the biggest change to the low-level system architecture of Android to date.

Will Project Treble fix the frustrating pushing delay, considering that software updates require money spending and a whole lot of human workforce.

