XDA Feed app beta now available on Pixel / Pixel XL too

XDA Developers is probably the largest online community when it comes to smartphone customization and development of Android based custom ROMS. With that in mind, folk at XDA have released a beta version of their XDA Feed app that pretty much aggregates all of the best stuff for your particular smartphone model, such as: ROMs, Themes, Icon packs, Wallpapers, Kernels and so much more into one place.

Feed gives you granular control over which content categories you want to be “fed”, and the notifications are customizable based on frequency and type, ensuring you get just what you want, when you want it. Quite simply: it’s the best stuff, for your phone, from all of XDA. And you don’t need a Pixel/Pixel XL or OnePlus 3/3T to use Feed… some content, such as icon packs, homescreens, themes, and wallpapers are not device-specific.

For now, most of the features are only available to OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, but at some point in the near future XDA Feed app will become a universal app, one “that auto-detects what phone you have. We have a prototype of it now but it doesn’t work 100%, which is why we are doing individual apps for now”, said Svetius, one of the developers behind this project..

If you want to contribute in any way or just follow the daily discussions at XDA Developers Forums about the development of XDA Feed app, check this link here.

Download XDA Feed for OnePlus || Download XDA Feed for Pixel smartphones