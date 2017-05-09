Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 mobile processors announced

As expected, today, the 9th of May 2017, Qualcomm introduced its latest SoC’s namely the Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 mobile processors, which will replace the Snapdragon 65x and Snapdragon 62x series ment for mid-range smartphones and tablet devices.

Both, the Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 630 mobile processors are based on 14nm technology process, but the S660 is the first of the 600 series that has octa Kryo 260 CPU cores. This chipset is said to offer up to 20% more performance than Snapdragon 653, while the GPU inside (Adreno 512) offers 30% more performance than the GPU (Adreno 510) inside previous model.

“With the introduction of the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms, we are thrilled that features such as improved image quality and fast LTE speeds will now be available in a wide array of devices without sacrificing performance or quality. This ensures that a greater number of consumers will be able to take advantage of higher quality user experiences in camera, audio and visual processing, connectivity, improved CPU and GPU performance, fast charging, security and machine learning,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

The Snapdragon 660 also delivers the latest Snapdragon X12 LTE modem, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wave 2 (up to 60% lower download power consumption as the Snapdragon 652), 2 x 2 MIMO, but also powerful location engines with better sensitivity and support for new constellations (Galileo and QZSS) for faster location fix, enhancements to support mandatory emergency service requirements, as well as smoother pedestrian navigation with up to 50 – 75 percent lower power consumption, Quad HD display support, USB 3.1, Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP, 4K video recording, Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP and QuickCharge 4.0 technology among other things.

Build on the same 14nm technology process, the S630 has 8 ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores which is touted to offer up to 10% more performance than the S626, with the Adreno 508 GPU that offers up to 30% more graphics performance.

The Snapdragon 660 SoC platform is available now to Qualcomm hardware partners, while the first devices equipped with such chipsets are expected to arrive by the end of this quarter. The Snapdragon 630 on the other hand will be available to partners by the end of May, while shipping of devices equipped with S630 are expected to arrive as early as next quarter.