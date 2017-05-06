OnePlus 5 specifications leak shows 8GB of RAM? Summer launch confirmed!

OnePlus sure is one successful smartphone maker these days, and with the OnePlus 5 on its way (rumoured to go on sale by the end of the summer) there is a lot of hype building up around the Chinese brand especially with all these alleged leaks that pop up online here and there. By the way (if you are wondering), it’s not launching as OnePlus 4 because number four is considered a bad luck bringer figure in China.

After taking a quick look at the alleged back of the OnePlus 5 the other week, this week there is news about its specifications as well.

OnePlus 5 will draw its design queues from previous OnePlus 3 series models, but it will arrive with a 5.5-inch Quad HD display this time around, with 1,440 x 2,560 pixels screen resolution. The handset itself will pack Qualcomm’s latest and greatest chipset, the MSM8998, which sports the Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU and an up to 1Gbps modem for ultra-fast mobile connection where possible (carriers capability to deliver such speeds).

In addition, the OnePlus 5 is said to deliver up to 8GB of RAM (unless the screenshot below shared on Weibo Social Network in China that shows an alleged 128GB model with this staggering amount of RAM is a fake). However, the listing at Oppomart hints at a 6GB model with 64/128 GB internal storage (UFS 2.1). At the back there is a dual 12MP camera sensor setup, while at the front sits an 8MP selfie snapper.

OnePlus 5 will support finger scanning technology to unlock it, Dash Charge 2.0 (fast charging), and will run Oxygen OS based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The listing at Oppomart also estimates when the OnePlus 5 will begin shipping (June 2017), hinting at a $450 cost per device, which we expect to arrive in various colours. Probably in Dark grey, Silver with White accents and in Gold.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to hit the UK market this summer at a cost of at least £450.

