Gmail Android app receives anti-phishing security filter

In a press release issued by Google in the middle of this week, the Mountain View-based search giant announced an update to its Gmail Android app, update which will add an extra layer of security against suspicious link in order to protect the user from clicking on such phishing links embedded inside emails.

“When you click on a suspicious link in a message, Gmail will show a warning prompt helping you keep your account safe.”

Here at Pocketdroid, we always encourage our readers to hover their mouse over any sort of embedded links in their emails to see if it is a legit link or not while browsing from a desktop computer or a laptop, but if you are on a smartphone until recently the user was pretty exposed.

Now that Google has added this new security feature to its Gmail app for Android devices it will be harder to get scammed or hacked even if you tap on a link by mistake. The update also includes a ‘mark messages as spam’ for non-Gmail addresses that adds to a recent feature which allows us to block email addresses on IMAP / Pop3 external accounts set up inside the Gmail app.

source