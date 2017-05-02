HTC U 11 specifications revealed by partial alleged retail box

Not the best start for HTC this May, since it started with its flagship allegedly being listed at Geekbench revealing some of the key specs of the up and coming top-tier smartphone.

This week, HTC U 11 specifications get outed yet again, but this time around it’s because of a partial alleged retail box leak, which reveals a Snapdragon 835 powered Android smartphone equipped with dual SIM tray, Adreno 540 GPU, 128GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM, which means that it is highly likely that HTC will release two variants, the second one being a 64GB model with 4GB RAM, confirmed last week by Geekbench 4 benchmark listing.

HTC U 11 will feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2K — 1,440 x 2,560 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top of it for extra protection to scratches, a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology, a 16MP selfie snapper at the front and a 12MP UltraPixel 3 camera at the back with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization.

In addition to HTC U 11’s cutting edge sense technology, which will allow one to scroll/swipe with just one hand the HTC U 11 to access multiple apps or features available on the flagship. (this means one can scroll through the phone just by swiping the finger on both left and right sides/edges of the phone — a technology that HTC calls Edge Sense) it will run Google’s latest available Android mobile operating system version (Nougat 7.1.1) and sport Boomsound audio technology.

HTC will unveil the U 11 smartphone on May 16, in a three-way live streamed over the Internet event, which will be taking place simultaneously in London, New York and Taipei.

