HTC U 11 first benchmark results reveal a Snapdragon 835 phone with 4GB RAM

HTC is two weeks away from taking the wraps off of its 2017 flagship smartphone allegedly dubbed HTC U 11, but until that happens (on May 16th 2017) the handset has apparently been spotted in a benchmark listing at GeekBench, which potentially reveals some interesting information about it.

Listed under ‘HTC CBP’ name, the alleged HTC U 11 scored 1,912 in single-core benchmark results at Geekbench; 6,137 points in multi-core while being equipped with Qualcomm’s MSM8998 chipset that sports an octa-core Snapdragon 835 CPU clocked at 1.9GHz. The aforementioned handset also comes with 4GB of RAM and it runs on Google’s Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) mobile operating system.

Apart from the hardware inside HTC U 11, the smartphone is said to feature edge touch scrolling technology called HTC Sense Edge,which will be a first in the mobile industry at launch.

Speaking of, HTC’s launch event is schedule for May 16, and it will be live streamed over the internet simultanousely from three location: London, New York and Taipei.

