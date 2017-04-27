Blackberry KEYone goes on sale May 5th at Carphone Warehouse

photo credit: CPW

Before introducing the Blackberry Aurora Android smartphone this March, TCL Group announced Blackberry KEYone in February, another Android-powered handset but with the oldschool physical keyboard, a Blackberry trademark (former Research in Motion) everyone loved before phones with touch screen displays came out in 2007 – 2008.

If North America will not receive the Blackberry KEYone sooner than May 31, europeans will get to enjoy it almost a month sooner. According a tweet posted by Carphone Warehouse on Twitter, the Blackberry KEYone will go on sale at UK retailer on May 5.

Blackberry KEYone is mid-range phone packing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625, features a 4.5″ LCD sort of Full HD display (1,620 x 1,080 px) with 3:2 Aspect Ratio and a sheet of Gorilla Glass 4 to protect it. Other specs include a 12MP camera with Sony’s IMX378 sensor at the back, a 3,505 mAh battery (recharges up to 50% in 36 minutes), a fingerprint sensor embedded in the physical smart keyboard that also comes with swiping features, and DTEK software package on top of Android 7.1 Nougat mobile operating system.

Carphone Warehouse hast metioned its retail price in the tweet, but we know from TCL that it will cost around 530 Euro when it will land on the old continent.

source