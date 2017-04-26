OnePlus 5 rendering shows an unfinished possible design of the flagship killer

The world-wide succesful Chinese mobile maker called OnePlus prepares itself to unveil its annual flagship killer smartphone.

Dubbed a flagship killer due to its top-tier hardware offering at a much more affordable price, the next itteration might launch within the next couple of months under the name — OnePlus 5.

Folk from India Today publication claim to have snagged a rendering (see image above) of the alleged unfinished Black prototype of OnePlus 5, which apparently will feature a vertical dual camera setup at the back with an LED Flash positioned outside the lenses. Other than that the back looks similar to what we’ve seen in all previous OnePlus smartphones including the recently introduced OnePlus 3T variant.

In terms of hardware specifications expect the OnePlus 5 (no, not OnePlus 4 for some unknown reason) to arrive equipped with Qualcomm’s MSM8998 chipset which offers an octa-core Snapdragon 835 CPU and a integrated modem which offers up to 1Gbps mobile speeds if a carrier network has the means to deliver such connection.

OnePlus 5 will likely come with the same amount of RAM (that’s 6GB), probably it is time to move on to a greater 2K / Quad HD display like all top manufacturers did this year, at least 64 / 128 GB of internal storage, around 3,500 mAh battery capacity and will probably run Android Nougat version 7.1.

OnePlus might announce the OnePlus 5 as early as next month with availability starting in mid-June 2017.