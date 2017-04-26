Chromebook devices officially compatibile with Android Apps

By now, you probably heard that Google is hard at work to make all Chrome OS running devices compatible with its Google Play Store therefore with any Android app in order to allow users to download, install and run Android apps on their respective devices.

The Google Play store is already compatible with a few of the Chromebooks, Chromeboxes ad Chromebases but, some are still in beta testing, while others are only tagged as ‘Planned’, meaning that the search giant has plans to make it compatible. For instances, the good old 11″ Samsung 2 (XE500C12) on which many of us who own it have installed in the past Ubuntu just to add extra and offline functionality to the laptop.

So, because these Chrome OS based devices are dependent on a number of factors including the hardware platform that these devices are based on, Google is continuously testing the possibility of adding compatibility to as many as possible. However, not all of them will make it in the end. But don’t worry about it, even if your Chrome device is not on Google’s list, your device will receive future improvements and new features.

Soon, you’ll be able to use the Google Play Store and Android apps on many Chromebooks. Find out more on the Google Chrome blog.

If you are wondering how to install Android apps on a supported Chromebook, click here.