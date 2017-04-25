Google Pixel 2 smartphones powered by Snapdragon 835 chips

Google Pixel 2 smartphones powered by Snapdragon 835 chipsets. There is rumour about a third device, but it might not be a Pixel after all.

It makes sense for Google to embed Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon technology when it comes to its Pixel smartphone series. We don’t expect otherwise, since it is considered a top-tier range of devices and the prices aren’t exactly affordable for most people. The Commits published on Android Open Source Project seems to confirm Qualcomm’s MSM8998 chipset

HTC is the Pixel manufacturer of choice this year as well for Google, and the rumour has it that the search giant will release three Pixel smartphones in 2017, which we find it hard to believe considering that earlier this year we heard about Google readying two Pixel 2 phones, like in 2016, with the third one being a low-end smartphone, but not really a Pixel phone. Google is probably considering a more affordable option for the masses, like it did with the Android One series on the emerging markets, but this time around it focuses on more mainstream markets.

Google will likely release this fall the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, while the third rumoured handset is something else (not a Pixel 2). There is no concrete evidence to make us believe in a 3rd Pixel phone for 2017, even though some may believe so.

source | via