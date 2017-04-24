Why ZTE ZMAX Pro Can Compete With Any Top Tier Smartphone

In the world of smartphones, cheap used to mean lack of performance. While an inexpensive phone could run on Android technology, it didn’t do it well with old versions of the operating system. As smartphone technology advanced, components became inexpensive. Prices for phones leveled off, and manufacturers focused on creating flagship phones with the latest in technology features to keep people coming back for more. However, not everyone can afford the latest iPhone despite their desire to have a reliable phone. In steps the ZTE ZMAX Pro, a worthy competitor.

It Has Stock Android on a Smartphone

photo credit: yamagiwa2000 @Flickr

The ZTE ZMAX Pro comes with stock Android Marshmallow (6.0), the second-to-most-recent OS released for Android phones. You’ll get a proven OS that has all the major features of Android without an OEM overlay. Stock Android runs the fastest because no added widgets and apps will drag down the processor and memory. Additionally, stock Android is like that of an iPhone, so icon purists don’t get extra stuff on their desktops they don’t want.

Use the ZTE ZMAX Pro with a reliable provider such as T-Mobile to combine a great budget phone with reliable connectivity for the best user experience. T-Mobile’s network has the latest technology in connectivity advancements so that users won’t suffer from lost calls or dropouts in data signals. You get performance and speed you’d come to expect if you used an iPhone.

Is It a Phablet or a Smartphone?

The ZTE ZMAX Pro is a large phone at 6 1/2 inches long by 3.3 inches wide. This phone is larger than the Nexus 6, widely considered by many to be one of the largest phones ever on the market. Additionally, the ZTE ZMAX Pro is also larger than the iPhone 7, which comes in at 5.4 inches by 2.6 inches wide. At this size range, the phone is slightly smaller than a 7-inch tablet, although not as wide, earning it the nickname of a phablet, or phone tablet.

Those who prefer more real estate on their screens will delight in the ZTE ZMAX Pro. Plus, the display uses an IPS panel with 367 pixels per square inch (ppi) to offer clean text and clear images. The iPhone 7 Plus comes in at 401 ppi, which gives it an advantage over the ZTE ZMAX Pro, but when you consider the price points between the two, the advantage isn’t that large.

Keep Your Phone Secure With a Built-in Fingerprint Sensor

The fingerprint sensor is a feature that’s rarely found on lower-end phones, but it’s a coveted one nonetheless. This sensor is on the back of the phone in a more convenient place than on the iPhone, which has the fingerprint recognition on the front. Plus, the fingerprint sensor is large so it can work quickly and accurately. You won’t have to fiddle with finger placement to get the phone to read your fingerprint properly.

Fingerprint sensors eliminate the need to enter a PIN or swipe a pattern on the phone, either of which an onlooker can easily see and guess later. You can’t guess a fingerprint, which ensures that the only person who can get into the phone is the person who owns the phone.

Take Advantage of an Expandable Memory Slot

Here’s an area where the iPhone can’t compete. The iPhone comes with onboard memory, up to 256 gigabytes. But once that memory runs out, the only place to go is iCloud, which can be vulnerable to a security breach. The ZTE ZMAX Pro comes only with 32 gigabytes of storage, but add in the micro SD slot that accommodates a 256-gigabyte card, and the phone outstrips the maximum amount of memory on the iPhone. Onboard storage is also much more secure than cloud storage, ensuring that private information stays private.

You can’t expect a $99 phone to perform perfectly all the time, but the ZTE ZMAX Pro is a great budget phone for the price you pay for it. You don’t need to save for the latest and greatest flagship iPhone with an affordable phone as good as the ZTE ZMAX Pro.