Play Music the default music player on 2017 Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S8 smartphones and Tab S3 tablet.

In a press release issued on Friday, April 21st, Samsung Electronics has announced its partnership with Google’s Play Music player and online music streaming service. The announcement comes as part of Galaxy S8 sales marketing campaign, but it extends to other Galaxy devices too.

Samsung says that all of its clients owning a 2017 Galaxy smartphone or tablet will benefit from its partnership with Google, as the Google Play Music will be the default music player and music service on all Android-based Samsung devices announced this year. Users of such handhelds can upload and stream up to 100,000 songs from their own music collection on Google Play Music, that’s double the number available for general service users. Also, they will enjoy free curated radio and smart music recommandations based on their preferences, and they can subscribe to podscasts they love.

And that’s not all, anybody who purchases a Galaxy S8, S8+ or the Galaxy Tab S3 tablet will receive a free 3-months subscription to Play Music with on-demand access to over 40 million tracks, user customizable playlists and all ad-free. Plus access to YouTube Red in the countries where this service is available (ad-free videos during trial period access).

