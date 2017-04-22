Moto Z2 Play press image leak out

Touted as the successor of Moto Z Play smartphone launched in 2016, the Moto Z2 Play has just been leaked in what it looks like a press image that shows the upcoming thin handset’s profile from various angles. The render image was uploaded on China’s Weibo social network.

The alleged Moto Z2 Play shown here comes with the same protuberant main camera at the back, but the device seems slightly thinner. The back looks made of metal instead of glass, apparently drawing queues from the Moto G5 series, but the size is probably the same as Z Play’s from 2016, and it also retains the Pogo pins, meaning it will feature modular functionality this year as well. New Moto Mods are coming!

At the front, the Home button at the bottom of the Z2 Play (presumably 5.5″ in size) is now much more rounded (expect a fingerprint sensor embedded in it), and there is an LED Flash at the front for high-quality selfies in low light conditions.

Lenovo is about to launch new Moto series smartphones, including the 2017 Moto X.

