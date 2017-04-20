HTC U smartphone launch event happening May 16th. Edge Sense tech confirmed

HTC has intentionally postponed the launch of its 2017 flagship smartphone, probably, for two reasons: the first reason is the late start of sales of the U Ultra and U Play smartphones (barely available in some key markets); the second reason is the embargo Samsung has put on Qualcomm (Samsung is manufacturing the Snapdragon 835 in its factories) so that its Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone to go on sale equipped with the Snapdragon 835 chipset in the United States, thus forcing LG to launch its flagship without the 835 SoC and others such as HTC to delay their flagship launch and sales of it with more than 30 days.

Today, HTC has started sending out invitations to the press to participate in one, if not all three locations on the globe (London, Taipei, New York) where the Taiwanese OEM will be holding press events for the introduction of HTC U (code name Ocean) flagship device.

According to previous leaks and the slogan HTC uses to tease the May 16th event “Squeeze for the Brilliant U” suggests that the device will indeed sport Edge Sense technology, which will allow users to control the smartphone using only one hand gestures (taps, squeezes).

HTC’s 2017 top-tier phone is rumoured to feature a 5.5-inch WQuad HD display (1,440 x 2,560 px), Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, at least 4GB of RAM, 64 / 128 GB internal storage (micro SD card slot included for up to 1TB), 12MP main camera at the back with 16MP front-facing camera, will run Android 7.1 Nougat with HTC Sense 9.0 UI on top of it.