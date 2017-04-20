Andy Rubin’s Essential Android smartphone sighted in a TV ad?

Andy Rubin’s Essential Android smartphone briefly spotted in a television program ad?

Last month we’ve seen Andy Rubin teasing a bazel-less Android smartphone with rounded corners on multiple social media networks, a handheld that looked awfully similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Mix design, hence the rumours lately.

An GSMArena tipster allegedly sighted Andy Rubin’s Essential Android smartphone again for a brief moment in a Michelin tyres TV commercial (see video below starting at 0:15).

If you are expecting information about Andy Rubin’s Essential Android smartphone hardware inside, please don’t, because there is non at this point. Andy Ruby has been quiet about it so far. We can only speculate on what we see in the brief moment. An over 85% screen to body ratio smartphone with probably 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C and the speaker grill positioned at the bottom of the phone. There is also a main camera at the back with LED Flash. Maybe a fingerprint sensor there as well?

We have no ideea when the Essential phone will launch, but we will probably hear soon from Mr Rubin.