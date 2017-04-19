Xiaomi announces Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 & 6GB RAM

Xiaomi announces Mi 6 with premium curved glass or ceramic design.

In a press event earlier this morning at the Beijing University Of Technology Gymnasium, in China, Xiaomi mobile maker announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 6. A good-looking flagship device fully packed and ready for performance thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset built on the 10nm technological process.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Mi 5s, Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a metal frame and four-sided 3D curved glass (mirror-like reflective) design that really stands out, packs stereo speakers for a more immersive gaming and multimedia experience, and it has water proof (splash) coating and a fingerprint right under this glass. The Mi 6 features a 1080p 5.15-inch display, has 6GB of RAM, 64 / 128 GB of built-in storage and a 3,350mAh which promises “typically” a day of use.

At the back there is a dual Camera setup with 2 x 12MP sensors (one of them with wide-angle) which relays on a 4-axis optical image stabilization for steady shots.

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 will go on sale on April 28 starting at £280 for the base model, about £330 the 128GB model. While the exclusive Ceramic version with 18 karat gold Camera sensor rings for surprisingly, only 10 extra pounds – £340.