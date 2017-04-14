HTC One X10 goes official in Russia with 4,000 mAh battery embedded in a metal unibody, Helio P10 processor and fingerprint biometric technology at the back.

The One X10 was supposed to make its debut back at Mobile World Congress 2017, but, for whatever reason the Taiwanese smartphone maker decided not to announce it until the end of this week when it quietly made it official in another part of Europe.

HTC’s One X10 feature 5.5-inch LCD display with Full HD screen resolution and 401 pixels per inch density. The heart of One X10 is a MediaTek Helio P10 octa-core processor backed up by 3GB of RAM and has 32GB of internal storage expandable through a micro SD card which accepts up to 2TB external storage.

The handset is a dual SIM with nano slots (dual standby, not dual active) both supporting 4G LTE connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, DLNA, Miracast, GPS and GLONASS.

In addition, the One X10 feature 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1μm pixel size, autofocus and LED Flash at the back, while in the front there is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and fixed focus.

Measuring 8.23 ​​mm in thickness and weighing in at 175 grams, the One X10 braggs with almost 2 days battery life (4,000 mAh capacity), runs Android Nougat with the latest HTC Sense on top of it, features HTC Boomsound audio technology, magnetic and fingerprint sensor with App Lock function.

One X10 will be available in Europe in Black and/or Silver colour for an undisclosed price tag.

