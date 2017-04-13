Moto C and Moto C Plus will replace the Moto E phones in 2017

Moto C and Moto C Plus will replace the Moto E smartphone series in 2017.

Before Motorola was purchased by Lenovo, the company released a very affordable smartphone series, which we come to know as the Moto E line.

After Lenovo’s buyout, the Chinese executives made some important changes in Motorola’s smartphone naming scheme, including at the top where Moto X is no longer the top-tier handset. In 2016 – 2017 Moto Z is the flagship of Lenovo Moto series.

The same thing will probably happen to the low-end series of Motorola Moto smartphones. It appears that the Moto E series will be rebranded as the Moto C series. The somewhat confirmation comes from Evan Blass, who recently leaked Moto C and Moto C Plus renders (see above).

The standard Moto C model will be featuring a 5-inch display with FWVGA display (480 x 854 pixels), while the plus model will arrive with a 5-inch 720p HD display. Both Moto C smartphones will be packing MediaTek MT6737m chipsets (quad-core CPU’s clocked at 1.3GHz), 1G or 2GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of internal storage, and 2.300 mAh and 4,000 mAh removable batteries.

Moto C and Moto C Plus will run Android 7.0 Nougat and come with 2MP front facing cameras with LED Flash, while at the back the standard model has a 5MP snapper, the Plus model an 8MP sensor.

