Moto E4 might come in three or four variants

In the last 24 hours several sources claim to have leaked information about Lenovo’s upcoming Moto E series smartphone, or is it smartphones (plural)?

Last year there were two Moto E3 devices, one with 1GB of RAM, the Power model with 2GB of RAM. This year, according to Indonesian authority, P3DN, we might be looking at three or even four variants of Moto E4,with 1GB of RAM, 2GB RAM, 3GB RAM and 4GB of RAM + 16GB of built-in storage. That if we are to believe the information listed by P3DN website.

Listed as a “smartphone” under the model number Moto XT1755, the smartphone will rock Mediatek’s chipset MT6737m, it will feature a 5-inch FWVGA display with 480 x 854 pixels, 2 and 5 mega pixels cameras and a 2,300 mAh remoable battery. The wierd part here, is the screen resolution of this model because both Moto E3’s launched in the summer of 2016 had 720p screen resolution. Unless it’s the 1GB of RAM equipped model, and the rest of them equipped with 2, 3 or even 4GB of RAM, will have a better screen resolution.

Another source claim that Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus has passed through FCC certification in the USA, under model number Moto XT1762 and Moto XT1773.

Both smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat, will feature 16GB of internal storage, LTE, 2,4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, 2,800 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries.

source | source2