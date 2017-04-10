Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 8 at IFA Berlin 2017. Sales to begin in October

Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 8 in Berlin at IFA 2017, where it all started for the Galaxy Note series almost six years ago.

At some point we were hearing rumours about Samsung Electronics possibly considering withdrawing the Galaxy Note phablet series from the market due to Note 7’s fiasco, but they were immediately dismantled by the head of Samsung Mobile division who confirmed that a Galaxy Note 8 is coming later this year.

According to a new set of rumours which have surfaced in Asia this month, Samsung will be announcing the Note 8 at the annual IFA Berlin 2017 expo show in Germany this September. Samsung Electronics is expected to start selling the Galaxy Note 8 phablet in early October, a month later than usual because of the Note 7’s problem that led to one of the largest gadget returns in the history of mobile devices.

Why would Samsung choose IFA 2017? Well, because the Galaxy Note series debuted in 2011 at the very same show in Berlin, that’s almost 6 years ago.

As you might recall the last two Galaxy Note series devices, Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy Note 7, were introduced in August of 2015 and 2016.

The one month delay is to allow Samsung to monetize as much as possible out of the current Galaxy S8 flagship smartphones. Devices available on pre-order around the world right now, and only physically available in South Korea’s stores.

source