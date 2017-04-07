Top 5 Android Casino Apps in April 2017

Heart of Vegas Slots Casino

This nifty casino app for Android from Product Madness gives you access to a massive range of free fruit machines in one handy download. It’s a very handy way to get access to the amazing free slot machines provided by Aristocrat Gaming, all in one place on your Android device, anytime, anywhere.

The app aims to give you the real Vegas experience in the palm of your hand with access to some of the biggest slots out there right now. Finding the games you want to play is easy with the friendly swipeable interface on the home screen. You can easily choose between the featured slots, megajackpots or a complete list of all the games available.

There are free bonus slot coins available for you each day which is a great feature to maintain your interest in the app. This is certainly an easy to use casino app that should take pride of place on your device today.

Big Fish Casino – Free Slots

It’s time to dive in and start swimming amongst the big fish with this killer casino all from Big Fish Games. When you download and begin playing for the first time you’ll get loaded up with a mega 100,000 free bonus spins to get you started in style.

There’s a great selection of slots, Blackjack, Texas Hold’em Poker, Roulette, and lots more on offer here for you to enjoy. We really enjoyed the free daily games and huge jackpots, which come thick and fast in this brilliant app. The only question is, why haven’t you downloaded this superb mobile casino app already?

Full House Casino – Free Slots

Brace yourself to hit the bigtime with this awesome casino app from ME2ON. The fact that this one has been downloaded over 3 million times from the Google Play Store shows you that this is the app to download now for top casino action.

There are slot tournaments and competitions to get involved with on a daily basis as well as regular dollops of free spins thrown in for good measure. This all helps to keep the app feeling fresh as there’s always something new to discover and play with every time you load it up.

Download this one onto your Android device now to get your daily dose of awesome slots and mega table games on the go!

World Series of Poker – WSOP

We thought we’d include this one for all you Poker nuts out there. If you crave some quality poker action on the go then look no further than this wicked Android Poker app by top developers Playtika.

The 400k plus 5 star review tell you all you need to know, that this is the number 1 choice for serious poker players who want to join the table no matter where they are. With free chips every 4 hours you will be well looked after once you join in all the fun of the live in app games.

The regular tournaments will match your Poker skills to thousands of keen players around the world to keep you at the top of your game. Can you claim your own WSOP bracelet? Download the app now to find out!

Casino Frenzy – Free Slots

This is the perfect app for all you free slots fans out there. It’s a free to play app with tons of slots, video slots and video poker games to keep you entertained day and night. Produced by the guys at Felix Lab Inc, you can find a bit of what you fancy easily thanks to the intuitive design and home screen.

Be sure to try out the exciting ‘frenzy mode’ to add a funky new twist to your casino gaming and really ramp up the free casino action. You can connect with friends via Facebook and keep things social if you want to, which is another great feature of this brilliant app.

Play away and hit the multiple tiers in VIP mode to earn even bigger rewards too. Make sure you download this buzzing casino app for Android now!

