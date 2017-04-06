Honor V9 available now in Europe as Honor 8 Pro. Pricing details

Honor V9 comes to Europe as of this week under a new name, Honor 8 Pro!

A couple of days before Mobile World Congress 2017 opened its doors back in February, Huawei had a big announcement in China, where the OEM introduced the Honor V9 along with an Honor VR Camera.

Now, we know that the Honor series is ment to deliver mid-range Android-powered devices to world-wide markets, but this beast is not as affordable as you might think even if it costs less and is more powerful than the Huawei P10 (believe it!) in some departments. For example, the Honor 8 Pro / Honor V9 pack the same Kirin 960 octa-core processor as the P10, but it has 6GB of RAM.

Additionally, the Honor 8 Pro comes with 64GB of built-in storage, a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 12MP dual camera setup at the back like the Honor 8 has, except there is a 12MP camera sensor at the front as well, instead of a 8MP. Furthermore Huawei promises up to 2 days of battery life on a regular use, and 1 and half days of intense use thanks to a 4,000 mAh battery inside the Honor 8 Pro.

The Honor 8 Pro is already available to order in select markets in Europe, including the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and France starting at 550 Euro. And for that sum you also get a the choice to pick a 128GB micro SD card, a Power Bank or a VR headset coupled by a tripod or a selfie stick.