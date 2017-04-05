Xiaomi announces Mi Pad 3 with Android

Xiaomi announces Mi Pad 3, while celebrating its seventh birthday.

Since it was founded back in 2010, Xiaomi celebrates each of its “birthday” by organizing what it calls ‘Mi Fan Festival’ and this year is no different. To properly celebrate its seventh year the Chinese brand announced a new Mi Pad series tablet, but this time around it will not feature Nvidia’s imaging technology, nor Intel’s processing power.

Dubbed Mi Pad 3 the third-generation handheld device feature a 7.9-inch display wtih 2,048 x 1,536 screen resolution (326 pixels per inch density) wrapped in a metal body design.

Xiaomi’s newest Android-powered tablet, Mi Pad 3, comes equipped with MediaTek’s 64-bit hexa-core MT8176 processor (dual-core ARM Cortex-A72 and quad-core Cortex-A53, with clock speeds up to 2.1GHz), and a powerful PowerVR GX6250 GPU which according to the manufacturer it delivers console-like 3D gaming performance.

In addition, it comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of built-in storage, 5 and 13 mega pixels cameras, USB-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual antenna) and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, and a 6,600 mAh battery which offers up to 12 hours of continuous online video streaming, or up to 867 hours on standby mode and it has MIUI 8 ROM pre-installed on it.

Xiaomi will begin selling the Mi Pad 3 in China starting tomorrow (April 6), for $220.

