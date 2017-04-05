Alcatel Flash, announced as the world’s first phone with dual cameras at the front & back

TCL Communication has just announced Alcatel Flash, or what it is the world’s first smartphone equipped with dual cameras at the front and at the back. The newest Alcatel phone packs dual 13MP camera sensors at the back with f/2.0 aperture and dual 5MP + 8MP camera sensors at the front with the same f/2.0 aperture, autofocus and Dual Tone LED Flash.

The dual camera system at the back is similar to what we’ve seen on the Huawei P9 and more recently on the Huawei P10, combining an RGB (colour) imaging sensor with a monochrome one, this way one is able to add the blur effect in the background. The dual lens system is capable of shooting 4K videos, as well as taking raw pictures.

Alcatel Flash feature a 5.5-inch IPS liquid crystal display with Full HD screen resolution, while on the hardware side it packs MediaTek’s Helio X20 (chipset MT6797) deca-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz, it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The battery inside this camera oriented Android smartphone has 3,100 mAh in capacity.

The Alcatel Flash comes with a symmetrical design and diamond cut bezels to stand out from the crowed no matter from which angle you are looking at it.

No word on its pricing just yet,but we will be sure to update this story once TCL announces it.

source