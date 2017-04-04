HTC U Ocean specs and render images allegedly leaked

This year HTC introduced a whole new line of smartphones dubbed HTC U. So far the company announced the U Ultra which features a 5.7-inch display and the U Play with a 5.2-inch display. The rumour has it that the next U series smartphone is HTC U Ocean expected to feature a 5.5-inch display with WQHD screen resolution and a sheet of protective Gorilla Glass 5 on top of it.

The rendering of the device seen above does not confirm a secondary display, but it sure looks like it has the U series inspired design. Probably, it sports a glass-made housing with metal frame all around it.

As for the specs, AndroidHeadlines report that the flagship handset will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU with Adreno 540 GPU (pretty obvious for any flagship device this year), 4 / 6 GB of RAM, 64 / 128 GB of ROM (internal storage), a 3,000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology, runs Android 7.1 Nougat and there is a touch sensitive fingerprint sensor embedded in the Home key like in previous HTC models. The specs are confirmed by an AnTuTu benchmark screenshot as well (see below).

Connectivity-wise, the HTC U Ocean comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2 (not 5.0 like the Galaxy S8).

In the Camera department, HTC U Ocean has some interesting features like HDR+ which will offer “Real-Time HDR scene detection” on the main 16MP camera at the back, 12MP at the front for high-quality selfies. The flagship is also expected to come with Smart Video Zoom, 3D Audio with Hi-Res Recordings and some Edge sensor based commands executed by squeezing the smartphone in the hand to enable certain gestures. Also, there is word about being able to activate the camera quickly and easily while the phone it is locked with just one hand.

HTC is expected to launch the U Ocean sometime this month, with availability in May.

source