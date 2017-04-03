Android powered Nokia 9 smartphone with Iris scanner, QHD screen & S835 CPU?

Android powered Nokia 9 smartphone specs in the rumours for the first time

Since it re-entered the smartphone business in late 2016, Nokia Technologies, or should we say HMD Global (a startup OEM licensed to build and launch Nokia branded devices world-wide), has announced three such handsets powered by Android mobile operating system: Nokia 6 back in January 2017, and Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 at Mobile World Congress 2017 in early March. But there were also rumours about a flagship Android smartphone, which HMD Global did not announce at MWC2017.

However, newly surfaced details talk about a possible Nokia 9 flagship smartphone featuring IP68 certification (water proof coating), a 5.5-inch Quad HD OLED display, which might be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful yet chipset, the Snapdragon 835. Because it comes with S835 chipset, it packs the Adreno 540 GPU, but it also means that it will feature Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology. The source says it’s version 4.0.

In addition, although the source is a bit sketchy, hints at a 22MP Dual-lens main camera at the back with Carl Zeiss technology, 6GB of RAM, 64/128GB of internal storage, secure locking of the phone through Iris and Finger print scanning. The source claim that Nokia 9 may be the first Android powered smartphone to feature Nokia OZO audio enhancements, but also packing a 3,800 mAh battery.

Nokia 9 might arrive with Android Nougat version 7.1.2 pre-installed on it.

Does these specifications seem far-fetched? Maybe, but doable.

source