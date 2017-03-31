Three Mobile Games Based On Our Favourite Movies

Over the last few years, online sites and app stores have embraced a variety of games, some of which are based on our favourite blockbuster movies. This is great for gamers and movie fans alike as many of these games are incredibly engaging and immersive, meaning we can all get involved like never before all from the comfort of our smartphones.

That said, not all mobile games are created equal so we thought we’d try to sort them out. Here are three of the best mobile-based games we found for film fans:

Fast & Furious: Legacy

Created by Kabam, Fast & Furious: Legacy is the ultimate celebratory game for the popular movie franchise Fast and Furious. There is a variety of gameplay styles on offer that combine to create an experience similar to that of truly living a life of street racing – but without the danger.

If we’re being honest, the number of actions the player can control throughout the game is limited but there are a few, including swiping to switch lanes and revs, which will determine how well you start the race. You can also purchase upgrades and invest in new cars as you progress through Story Mode, just some of the gameplay that is sure to have you returning to this game time after time. This free-to-play game is available on iOS platforms including iPhone and iPad, as well as on Android.

Marvel Roulette

Playtech’s Marvel Roulette fundamentally follows the typical American roulette rules, however there is an extra pocket that doubles as an additional zero. If the player manages to bet on the Marvel Bonus pocket successfully, they will then be taken to a new game – a three-reel slot machine. Three spins are awarded to the player, with the goal being to match three identical symbols. The payout the players receives is based on which symbols they get, for instance Ghost Rider is rewarded with a 5x multiplier while Hulk is worth 50x your original bet.

Marvel Roulette can be found in a number of game catalogues including the extensive bgo online roulette selection where this title is connected to a Marvel Jackpot. Accessible on bgo mobile for Android devices, players can also opt to play using European rules, which is a bonus for those unfamiliar with American roulette. Players who join bgo for the first time will also be rewarded with bonuses worth up to £1,500 when they deposit.

I, Gladiator

Finally, there’s I, Gladiator: a combat RPG packed with Rome’s finest warriors. Though you may assume this game is based solely on the Gladiator movie of 2000, which already has its own branded slot available on a variety of sites including 777spinslot and Casino Top 10, it is actually a conglomerate of all things Gladiator-esque.

I, Gladiator has everything that you’d expect from a high-budget console game such as God of War all packed into an Android app. There are gods, arenas and enemies that you must weave your way through to complete the extremely interesting storyline, which we won’t talk about too much because we don’t deal in spoilers here. Just know that once you start playing I, Gladiator it’s very unlikely that you will want to stop playing before you complete your quests.

We just listed three games here, but if this has whetted your appetite, then why not check out the funny puzzle game Ice Age: Arctic Blast, the Ghostbuster mobile Pinball machine or the aptly named Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends fighting game…?