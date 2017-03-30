Samsung announces Galaxy S8 smartphones with Infinity Display

The wait is finally over! After so much leaked information on the internet (pictures and videos included) for the last couple of months, yesterday, in a press event in New York, event which was streamed live in duplex with London, Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled the Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Both phones feature a gorgeous Samsung Super AMOLED curved panel with 1,440 x 2.960 pixels screen resolution and no bezels on the sides, which the South Korean OEM calls Infinity Display. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are equipped with an 64-bit octa-core processor (depending on the region it is either the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 9 chipset powering them). Both come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable for up to 256GB more via a micro SD card slot), but we have word about a 6GB RAM model which will become available in some key markets (mainly Asia).

The Galaxy S8 smartphones have lost their physical Home button in favour of a 3D Touch-like button (a small on-screen pressure sensitive area). Both, the S8+ and the standard model have a dedicated physical button to activate Bixby virtual assistant (machine learning based A.I.), it comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a headphone jack which means it allows one to connect two headphones at the same time, a USB-C port, 4G LTE Cat 16 (up to 1Gbps download speed), NFC for Samsung Pay, it comes with Samsung Knox Security and a lot of extra security features such as the Iris scanner, the face detection system, pattern lock, pin lock, and a fingerprint reader at the back right beside the main camera. Speaking of, the main camera comes with a 12MP sensor with OIS and f/1.7 aperture, the front-facing camera has an 8MP selfie sensor with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture. The S8 duo runs Android Nougat with a smart user interface on top.

In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy S8 comes packing a non-removable 3,000 mAh battery, the S8+ packs a 3,500 mAh battery. The casing of both phones is water and dust proof.

The Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus models are already available on pre-order in Midnight Black and Gray Orchid (which is more of a purple colour) in the UK at £689; £779 respectively, from March 29 to 19th of April. Those who pre-order one of the two models, will receive it 8 days early (subject to stock availability of course). Actual availability in stores across the UK and in the entire Europe, starts on 28th of April. No word on the rumoured 3-months return policy/warranty.

You’ll get a $99 pair of AKG headphones in the box with the S8 phones, but most of the official accessories will sell without the phone, including the flip cover, Samsung Dex (dock station without wireless charging because Samsung will sell separately the wireless charger). Basically, be ready to spend at least a couple of hundred pounds on Galaxy S8 accessories.