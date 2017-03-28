Google Home and Google Wi-Fi price and availability date for UK announced

Beware Amazon, Google is entering the UK Virtual Assistant and Smart Router market!

As of April 6th Google Inc will expand its “made by Google” portfolio in the United Kingdom making the Google Home and Google Wi-Fi available to customers after entering the market late last year with its Pixel smartphone line, the search giant announced in a blog post earlier this week.

According to Google both products will go on sale as early as April 6. Google Home has a price set at £129, and it’ll arrive with a lot of UK-based content thanks to Google’s partnership with brands such as Sky New, Sky Sports, BBC, The Financial Times, The Sun, The Telegraph and many more. Listening to music is also easy with access to Play Music, Spotify, Tune in, BBC Live Radio and more.

Google Wi-Fi will be available in two retail package deals: the first one costs £129 and the second pack £229. You can purchase any of them straight from the Google Play store or at Dixons, Argos, Maplin & John Lewis. Google says it will make it to EE carrier too. If you are into customization of Google Wi-Fi looks: it will cost £18 to dress it up in fabric, £36 if one prefers metal bases.

