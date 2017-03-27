Tommy Hilfiger announces TH247You smartwatch with Android Wear

Tommy Hilfiger announces TH247You smartwatch powered by Android Wear.

This end of month marks another global annual BaselWorld meetup, where all the luxurious wrist watch makers gather to showcase their latest models. BaselWorld 2017 is open from March 23 to March 30.

At the end of last week in Basel, Switzerland, Tommy Hilfiger announced its first Android Wear powered smartwatch designed by the american brand in partnership with Hewlett-Packard. The smartwatch dubbed TH247You (model X8U46AA) combines analogue dials with a digital OLED display, offering up to 5 days of moderate use.

The watch itself measures 46mm in diameter and 14mm in thickness (pretty bulky for smaller wrists), it has to buttons to view, answer calls and scroll through notifications, as well as select smart watch modes. A pusher to control the analog hands also included.

Tommy Hilfiger’s TH24/7You smartwatch comes with wireless bluetooth connectivity and a USB clip-on charger. The manufacturer says it offers 2 years warranty, and that it is compatible with both iOS 9 or Android 4.4 or above version running smartphones.

The starting price point is $195 and it goes up to $225.