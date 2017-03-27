Refurbished Galaxy Note 7’s are coming later this year

Refurbished Galaxy Note 7’s will be sold later this year by those who are willing to purchse them from Samsung.

After Samsung, with the help of a few external companies specialized in electronics investigations, announced the final verdict upon the unexpected explosions/fires of the Galaxy Note 7 back in late January, there were rumours echoing online about the posibility of Samsung selling refurbished Note 7 units later in the year.

Those rumours now have an official confirmation from Samsung Electronics itself, who earlier this morning published a press release on its global news website, in which it explains the principles of recycling the returned Galaxy Note7 devices in an environmentally friendly way.

Basically, this process of recycling involves a set of measures (steps as the company calls them), which will lead to some willing carriers and retail shops around the world to sell refurbished Note 7’s but under close and with regulatory authorities approval only. While the remaining stock of Galaxy Note 7 units will get torn apart piece by piece “by companies specializing in such services and used for test sample production purposes,” says Samsung in its press release.

The last of the three steps presented by Samsung refers to the left over component recycling, out of which Samsung will “extract the precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver by utilizing eco-friendly companies specializing in such processes.”

Through the voice of its CEO, Samsung already confirmed earlier this year that it is not the end of the Galaxy Note line, and that it is already working on its next phablet — Galaxy Note 8.

source