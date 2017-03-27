Hugo Boss Touch announced as the first smartwatch of the brand

Hugo Boss Touch marks the debut of luxurious fashion house on to the smartwatch segment.

Hugo Boss is another international fashion brand that launched a smartwatch at BaselWorld 2017 in Switzerland this month. In fact, Hugo Boss Touch is the first smartwatch of the critically acclaimed fashion house, and it runs Android Wear 2.0 platform.

Hugo Boss Touch has he appearance of a luxurious analogue watch and it will arrive this August in a sporty and dressy design as seen depicted in the above image. The specs of the smartwatch were not made public, however, we’ve learnt that might measure around 12mm in thickness, it features NFC and lacks a heart rate sensor. Touch will have interchangeable rubber bands and metal straps and a crown positioned at 3PM.

The price tag of the Hugo Boss Touch starts at £399, according to Wareable blog.